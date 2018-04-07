CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:12 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
905 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY...
* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt through this
afternoon. Winds will diminish this evening.
* SEAS...W swell will build with combined seas of 12 to 16 ft
during the day today. Elevated seas will continue through the
weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS
ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.
INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER
VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY...
* WAVES...Combined seas building to 15 to 20 ft by this evening.
With westerly swell of around 17 feet at 14 seconds, seas will
be approaching hazardous level. Elevated seas will continue
through Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
_____
Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast