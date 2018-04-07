CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

905 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY...

* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt through this

afternoon. Winds will diminish this evening.

* SEAS...W swell will build with combined seas of 12 to 16 ft

during the day today. Elevated seas will continue through the

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS

ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER

VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY...

* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt through this

afternoon. Winds will diminish this evening.

* SEAS...W swell will build with combined seas of 12 to 16 ft

during the day today. Elevated seas will continue through the

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS

ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER

VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY...

* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt through this

afternoon. Winds will diminish this evening.

* SEAS...W swell will build with combined seas of 12 to 16 ft

during the day today. Elevated seas will continue through the

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS

ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER

VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY...

* WAVES...Combined seas building to 15 to 20 ft by this evening.

With westerly swell of around 17 feet at 14 seconds, seas will

be approaching hazardous level. Elevated seas will continue

through Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY...

* WAVES...Combined seas building to 15 to 20 ft by this evening.

With westerly swell of around 17 feet at 14 seconds, seas will

be approaching hazardous level. Elevated seas will continue

through Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY...

* WAVES...Combined seas building to 15 to 20 ft by this evening.

With westerly swell of around 17 feet at 14 seconds, seas will

be approaching hazardous level. Elevated seas will continue

through Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast