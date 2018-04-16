CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:06 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
904 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
4 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 15 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
_____
