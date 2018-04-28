CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

937 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* Winds...West northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt.

* Combined Seas...6 to 9 ft with rough conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

