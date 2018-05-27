CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

911 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. The

Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 40 kt. Winds

will remain elevated through the first half of the work week.

* WAVES/SEAS...Around 7 feet at 7 seconds through tonight,

building into 8 to 10 feet around 9 seconds on Sunday. Seas

will continue to build through next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS

ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER

VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...North wind increasing to 15 to 25 kt with occasional

higher gusts to 35 kt. Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds, building into 7 to 9

feet at 8 seconds by Sunday. Elevated seas will continue after

that.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 21 TO 33 KNOTS

ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT.

INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER

VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.

Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds, building into 8 to 10

feet at 8 seconds by Sunday. Elevated seas will continue after

that.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

