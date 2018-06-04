CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt near Cape

Mendocino.

* WAVES...N 7 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 25 kt by afternoon.

* WAVES...NW to N building to 7 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt near

Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

