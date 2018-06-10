CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:14 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
807 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...South 20 to 25 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 8 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions will
affect the waters beyond 3 nm from shore from Florence south to
Cape Sebastian.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...South 20 to 25 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 8 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions will
affect the waters beyond 3 nm from shore from Florence south to
Cape Sebastian.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PDT Monday.
* Winds...South 20 to 25 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 8 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions will
affect the waters beyond 3 nm from shore from Florence south to
Cape Sebastian.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
PDT Monday.
* Winds...South 20 to 25 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 8 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions will
affect the waters beyond 3 nm from shore from Florence south to
Cape Sebastian.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather