CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 4:28 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
125 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...South 15 to 25 kt, diminishing around sunrise. Gusty
north winds may develop this afternoon into this evening then
continue through Tuesday.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 8 to 9 ft through early this
morning. Steep seas may redevelop this afternoon and evening and
continue through Tuesday.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level conditions are
expected from Gold Beach northward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather