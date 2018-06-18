CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:44 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
238 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
