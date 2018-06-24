CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

307 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

