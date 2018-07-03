CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:22 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
219 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM WEDNESDAY...
* Winds: North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt, becoming 20 to 25
kt Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
* Seas: Very steep and wind driven at 7 to 12 feet, becoming 6 to
8 feet by early Wednesday morning.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond 3 NM from shore south of Gold Beach. Small
craft advisory conditions are expected in all other areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
