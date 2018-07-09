CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
219 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday
afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday
night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and
hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be
affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then
very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm
from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft
conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather