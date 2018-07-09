CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

219 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt, possibly increasing Wednesday

afternoon to gales 30 to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Tuesday

night. Seas may increase further, becoming very steep and

hazardous of 10 to 13 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore will be

affected by small craft conditions through Tuesday evening. Then

very steep and hazardous seas may affect all areas beyond 8 nm

from shore Tuesday night into Thursday, with small craft

conditions expected within 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

