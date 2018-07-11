CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

921 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday

with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated

Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with

gusts to 40 kts.

* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere

small craft conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with

gusts to 40 kts.

* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere

small craft conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

