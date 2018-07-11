CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
921 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North gales 30 to 35 kts with gusts up to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 15 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales south Nesika Beach tonight and Wednesday
with warning level seas elsewhere. Seas will remain elevated
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt increasing to gales 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kts.
* Seas...Very steep and wind driven 8 to 14 feet.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are
expected beyond 5 nm from shore south of Nesika Beach, elsewhere
small craft conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather