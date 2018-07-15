CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
1055 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8
feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon
to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.
* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again
to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.
* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and
south of Cape Blanco.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* Seas... Steep at 6 to 8 feet.
* Areas affected...all areas are affected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather