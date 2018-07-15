CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1055 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 6 to 8 feet.

* Areas affected...all areas are affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 6 to 8 feet.

* Areas affected...all areas are affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Seas... Steep at 7 to 9 feet tonight then subsiding to 6 to 8

feet Sunday. Seas are expected to build again Monday afternoon

to 7 to 9 feet through the middle of the week.

* Winds...decrease to 15 to 20 knots tonight, but increase again

to north 20 to 30 knots again on Monday afternoon.

* Areas affected...between 10 nm and 60 nm away from shore and

south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather