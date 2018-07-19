CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* Seas...Very steep 8 to 11 feet through Friday evening. Seas

will be highest south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Friday evening. Winds will

be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Nesika Beach.

* Areas affected...Gale conditions are expected beyond 5 nm from

shore south of Port Orford. Hazardous seas are expected beyond

5 nm from shore north of Gold Beach. Advisory conditions are

expected from 0 to 5 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* Seas...Steep wind driven seas 11 to 15 feet through Friday

evening. Seas will be highest Thursday afternoon through

Friday evening.

* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through Friday evening. Winds

will be strongest south of Nesika Beach.

* Areas affected...Then Gales will affect the waters south of

Port Orford now through at least Friday evening with hazardous

seas occurring elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather