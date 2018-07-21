CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

336 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO

5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 30 knots through this evening then 10 to 25

knots on Sunday. Winds will be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 7 to 11 feet through this evening,

then steep 5 to 8 feet through Sunday.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas will persist beyond 5 nm from

shore through this evening with advisory conditions within 5 nm

of shore. Advisory conditions will follow across the waters on

Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep wind driven 8 to 12 feet through this

evening then steep at 6 to 10 feet at least through Sunday.

* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through this evening then 15 to 25

knots through Sunday. Winds will be strongest south of Gold

Beach.

* Areas affected...Gales will affect the waters south of Gold

Beach with hazardous seas across the outer waters south of Cape

Blanco through this evening. Advisory conditions will follow

across the area on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO

5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 30 knots through this evening then 10 to 25

knots on Sunday. Winds will be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 7 to 11 feet through this evening,

then steep 5 to 8 feet through Sunday.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas will persist beyond 5 nm from

shore through this evening with advisory conditions within 5 nm

of shore. Advisory conditions will follow across the waters on

Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep wind driven 8 to 12 feet through this

evening then steep at 6 to 10 feet at least through Sunday.

* Winds...North 25 to 35 knots through this evening then 15 to 25

knots through Sunday. Winds will be strongest south of Gold

Beach.

* Areas affected...Gales will affect the waters south of Gold

Beach with hazardous seas across the outer waters south of Cape

Blanco through this evening. Advisory conditions will follow

across the area on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO

5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 30 knots through this evening then 10 to 25

knots on Sunday. Winds will be strongest beyond 5 nm from shore.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 7 to 11 feet through this evening,

then steep 5 to 8 feet through Sunday.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas will persist beyond 5 nm from

shore through this evening with advisory conditions within 5 nm

of shore. Advisory conditions will follow across the waters on

Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

