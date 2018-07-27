CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
336 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
* Areas affected...Steep seas will affect the area through this
evening...except near shore and in the far outer portion north
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory level winds will affect
areas from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach between 3 nm and 20 nm from
shore, and also south of Gold Beach to Cape Sebastian between
10 nm and 30 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather