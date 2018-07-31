CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

217 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

_____

