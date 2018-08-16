CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

859 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

