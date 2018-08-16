CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
859 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
_____
