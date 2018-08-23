CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
256 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM
MONDAY...
* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt late tonight and continuing
through the weekend.
* WAVES...N building to 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds tonight, then to 8
to 11 ft at 9 seconds on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM
MONDAY...
* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt late tonight and continuing
through the weekend.
* WAVES...N building to 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds tonight, then to 8
to 11 ft at 9 seconds on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather