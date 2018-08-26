CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

252 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest to west 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM

PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

