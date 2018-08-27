CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

251 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

_____

