CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

218 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the

Hazardous Seas Warning.

* Winds...North 20 to 25 knots, except for lighter winds within 5

nm of shore south of Cape Sebastian. Winds will gradually

diminish this afternoon...lowering to 10 to 20 kt by early this

evening.

* Seas...Steep 7 to 9 feet at 9 to 10 seconds.

* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for

most areas beyond 3 nautical miles of the coast and near capes.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 knots. Winds will begin to gradually

diminish this afternoon...lowering to 10 to 20 kt this evening.

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas of 8 to 10 seconds, lowering to

7 to 9 seconds late this morning. Steep seas will persist into

tonight.

* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect the

waters south of Port Orford beyond 15 nm from shore this

morning with small craft advisory level winds and seas

elsewhere. Small craft winds and seas will affect the waters

this afternoon into tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

