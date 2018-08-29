CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
250 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT
Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
