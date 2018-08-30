CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
259 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Friday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep...building from 7 to 9 feet Friday and
Saturday...to 10 to 12 feet Sunday. Waves may increase further
late Sunday and Monday as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 3 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph near Cape
Mendocino and the Lost Coast.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Friday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
increasing potentially further and potentially reaching Gale
Strength late Sunday and Monday as well.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep...building from 7 to 9 feet Friday and
Saturday...to 10 to 12 feet Sunday. Waves may increase further
late Sunday and Monday as well.
