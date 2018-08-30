CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Friday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep...building from 7 to 9 feet Friday and

Saturday...to 10 to 12 feet Sunday. Waves may increase further

late Sunday and Monday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 3 PM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph near Cape

Mendocino and the Lost Coast.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Friday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

increasing potentially further and potentially reaching Gale

Strength late Sunday and Monday as well.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep...building from 7 to 9 feet Friday and

Saturday...to 10 to 12 feet Sunday. Waves may increase further

late Sunday and Monday as well.

