CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
916 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...NW 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino
through this evening.
* SEAS...Steep waves 7 to 9 ft at 7 to 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 5 to 15 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Point Saint George
through this evening.
* SEAS...Steep waves 8 to 10 ft at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* SEAS...N 10 to 13 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt through today.
* SEAS...N 10 to 13 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather