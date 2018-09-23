CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

307 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt into Monday.

* SEAS...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 to 9 seconds, building to 10 to 13 ft

at 9 seconds Monday into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt into Monday night.

* SEAS...N 8 to 11 ft at 8 to 9 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft

at 10 seconds Monday into Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near Cape

Mendocino.

* SEAS...N 5 to 8 ft at 7 to 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

* SEAS...N building to 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds tonight into

Monday.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt into Monday.

* SEAS...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 to 9 seconds, building to 10 to 13 ft

at 9 seconds Monday into Tuesday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt into Monday night.

* SEAS...N 8 to 11 ft at 8 to 9 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft

at 10 seconds Monday into Tuesday.

