https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13268052.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
739 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Gustier conditions are no longer widespread, but localized gusts
around 25 mph are possible, especially downwind of Cape Mendocino.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
