CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 3 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...N winds 10 to 15 kt, gusts to 25 mph possible,

especially downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...N waves building to around 7 to 8 ft at 6 to 7

seconds and and NW 3 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather