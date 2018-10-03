CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
301 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 3 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...N winds 10 to 15 kt, gusts to 25 mph possible,
especially downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...N waves building to around 7 to 8 ft at 6 to 7
seconds and and NW 3 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
