CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM PST Tuesday. The Gale

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with local gusts to 35 kt Monday.

* WAVES...Short period seas will begin to increase Sunday peaking

Monday at 11 feet at around 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Short period seas 7 feet at around 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Short period seas 7 feet at around 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM PST Tuesday. The Gale

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with local gusts to 35 kt Monday.

* WAVES...Short period seas will begin to increase Sunday peaking

Monday at 11 feet at around 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Short period seas 9 feet at around 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather