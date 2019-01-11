CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
914 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM PST Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening
to 9 AM PST Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM PST Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
