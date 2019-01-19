CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
202 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Gale
Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt diminishing after
midnight.
* WAVES...Steep S waves 9 to 12 ft at 9 seconds tonight. W swell
8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
