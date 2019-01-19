CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...S 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt diminishing after

midnight.

* WAVES...Steep S waves 9 to 12 ft at 9 seconds tonight. W swell

8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather