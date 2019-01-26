CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this

morning.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of

northerly wind waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell.

Seas will subside below 10 feet later this morning.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions from

Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 20 NM of the coast. Small craft

advisory conditions over most of the remainder of the area.

There is no hazard between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the

northern California coast.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this

morning.

* Seas...Steep 8 to 9 foot seas due to a mix of northerly wind

waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell. Seas will

subside later this morning.

* Areas affected...The worst conditions are from Gold Beach to

Cape Arago, mostly beyond 5 NM of the coast, but within 3 NM of

the coast near Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

