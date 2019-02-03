CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
139 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM
MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 4 AM Monday
to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* Seas...Steep combined seas of 10 to 12 feet. Seas diminish late
this morning to 6 to 8 feet, continuing through tonight. Seas
become steep again early Monday morning as northwest swell
builds to 13 to 17 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
