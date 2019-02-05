CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

232 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 11 feet will subside to 9 feet

Wednesday afternoon, then to 8 feet by Wednesday evening. Two

swell trains will dominate the seas. The first is a northwest

swell with a period of 11 seconds that will shorten to 9 seconds

Wednesday. The second is a west swell with a period of 14 to 15

seconds.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

_____

