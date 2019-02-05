CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
232 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 11 feet will subside to 9 feet
Wednesday afternoon, then to 8 feet by Wednesday evening. Two
swell trains will dominate the seas. The first is a northwest
swell with a period of 11 seconds that will shorten to 9 seconds
Wednesday. The second is a west swell with a period of 14 to 15
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 11 feet will subside to 9 feet
Wednesday afternoon, then to 8 feet by Wednesday evening. Two
swell trains will dominate the seas. The first is a northwest
swell with a period of 11 seconds that will shorten to 9 seconds
Wednesday. The second is a west swell with a period of 14 to 15
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 11 feet will subside to 9 feet
Wednesday afternoon, then to 8 feet by Wednesday evening. Two
swell trains will dominate the seas. The first is a northwest
swell with a period of 11 seconds that will shorten to 9 seconds
Wednesday. The second is a west swell with a period of 14 to 15
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 11 feet will subside to 9 feet
Wednesday afternoon, then to 8 feet by Wednesday evening. Two
swell trains will dominate the seas. The first is a northwest
swell with a period of 11 seconds that will shorten to 9 seconds
Wednesday. The second is a west swell with a period of 14 to 15
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather