CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...A few gusts up to 30 knots possible through this

morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Mix of long and short-period Northwest waves today,

with combined seas from 15 to 18 feet through this morning.

Combined seas will subside to 11 to 13 feet by this afternoon,

and then to around 10 feet by tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

