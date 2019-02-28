CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

Issued by National Weather Service Eureka CA

254 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* Winds...south winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt.

* Waves...steep short period seas building to 8 to 10 ft today and

remaining steep through tonight.

* Areas affected...Locations generally west and north of Port

Orford and 5 nautical miles west of the coast near Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

