CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
141 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST
Sunday.
* Winds: Northwest becoming north 20 to 30 KT with gusts to 35
KT.
* Waves: Wind driven 6 to 9 feet.
* Areas affected...Most areas beyond 1 NM of shore except for
areas south of Brookings and north of Coos Bay where small craft
seas will occur beyond 4 NM from shore. The strongest winds and
highest waves will be beyond 20 NM from shore south of Cape
Blanco.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather