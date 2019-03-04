CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
259 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
