CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE COASTAL WATERS FROM LATE

THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

A storm system moving over the area will bring isolated thunderstorms

to the Coastal Waters late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing

local gale force winds and rough short period seas, along with

dangerous lightning, and heavy downpours with reduced visibility.

In addition there will be a risk of waterspouts during this time.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest

updates on this situation.

