CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
247 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, strongest offshore
of Point Arena.
* WAVES...Southerly 6 to 9 ft at 9 seconds, largest offshore of
Point Arena.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST
this evening.
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...Southerly 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds and northerly 3 to
5 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather