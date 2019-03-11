CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
142 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...North 10 to 15 kt, shifting to west this afternoon, then
increasing to south 15 to 25 kt tonight. On Tuesday, gusty
northwest 15 to 25 kt winds are expected, lowering Tuesday
night.
* Seas...Steep 10 to 12 ft seas dominated by west swell at 16
seconds this morning, lowering this afternoon. Seas will build
tonight into Tuesday becoming steep 15 to 17 ft seas, dominated
by west swell at 18 seconds. Steep seas linger on Wednesday,
then gradually lower Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather