CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...S 20 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 9 ft at 7 to 8 seconds, combined with a

westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...S 20 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 9 ft at 7 to 8 seconds, combined with a

westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt, gusts to around 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 7 ft at 6 to 7 seconds, combined with a

westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt, gusts to around 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 7 ft at 6 to 7 seconds, combined with a

westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

