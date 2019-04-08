CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
202 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
...STRONG WEST-NORTHWEST WINDS AND HAZARDOUS SEAS TUESDAY MORNING
INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.A trough of low pressure moving through California will bring
strong west-northwest winds Tuesday morning through Wednesday
morning, peaking Tuesday evening. Strong winds will also generate
large waves and rough seas. Conditions will improve Wednesday.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* Winds...West-northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt
Tuesday morning, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt
Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds will gradually lower
early Wednesday morning.
* Waves/Seas...Combined seas building to 12-15 ft Tuesday
evening through Wednesday morning, largest in the outer
coastal waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
