CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch...which is in effect from Friday evening through late

Saturday night.

* Seas...Wind wave dominated seas may build to 10 to 13 feet, with

seas becoming heavier as one travels south. The heaviest seas

will occur south of Brookings.

* Areas affected...Beyond 10 NM of the coast from Cape Arago to

Cape Blanco, and beyond 5 NM of the coast from Cape Blanco to

Point Saint George.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch...which is in effect from Friday evening through late

Saturday night.

* Seas...Wind wave dominated seas may build to 10 to 13 feet, with

seas becoming heavier as one travels south. The heaviest seas

will occur south of Brookings.

* Areas affected...Beyond 10 NM of the coast from Cape Arago to

Cape Blanco, and beyond 5 NM of the coast from Cape Blanco to

Point Saint George.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch...which is in effect from Friday evening through late

Saturday night.

* Seas...Wind wave dominated seas may build to 10 to 13 feet, with

seas becoming heavier as one travels south. The heaviest seas

will occur south of Brookings.

* Areas affected...Beyond 10 NM of the coast from Cape Arago to

Cape Blanco, and beyond 5 NM of the coast from Cape Blanco to

Point Saint George.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch...which is in effect from Friday evening through late

Saturday night.

* Seas...Wind wave dominated seas may build to 10 to 13 feet, with

seas becoming heavier as one travels south. The heaviest seas

will occur south of Brookings.

* Areas affected...Beyond 10 NM of the coast from Cape Arago to

Cape Blanco, and beyond 5 NM of the coast from Cape Blanco to

Point Saint George.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather