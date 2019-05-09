CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
210 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* Winds...North 10 to 20 kt this morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 7 to 11 feet, decreasing to
steep 6 to 7 feet.
* Areas affected...All of the area will be affected by small
craft advisory conditions. Steepest seas will occur beyond 5
nm away from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 5
AM FRIDAY MORNING...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt this morning.
* Seas...Very steep at 9 to 12 feet, decreasing to steep 6 to 7
feet.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions will impact
all areas, with very steep and hazardous seas expected beyond
10 nm from shore and south of Port Orford Wednesday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather