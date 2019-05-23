CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
231 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory levels.
Winds have diminished below advisory levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...West 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
* FIRST EBB...2.9 knots at 07:31 AM Thursday.
* SECOND EBB...1.2 knots at 09:37 PM Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
* FIRST EBB...2.9 knots at 07:31 AM Thursday.
* SECOND EBB...1.2 knots at 09:37 PM Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...15 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
