CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
245 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt beginning this afternoon, increasing
to 25 to 30 kt Wedensday afternoon.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet beginning this
afternoon, increasing to 7 to 9 feet Wednesday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected
in all areas except the very near shore sheltered waters south
of Port Orford and Brookings.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
