CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

249 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt...increasing to 25 to 35 kt Saturday

afternoon and evening.

* WAVES...N 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds...building to 9 to 12 ft at

9 seconds Saturday night and Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 35 kt tonight through

Saturday, primarily around Pt St George.

* WAVES...N 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N 10 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt...increasing to 25 to 35 kt Saturday

afternoon and evening.

* WAVES...N 6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds...building to 9 to 12 ft at

9 seconds Saturday night and Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...NW 20 to 30 kt.

* WAVES...NW 7 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

