CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
212 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITY OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
Areas of dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile or less
will affect the coastal waters through this afternoon. Mariners
should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and
other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use
radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in
harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
