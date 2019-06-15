CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

357 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM PDT early this

morning. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 1 PM

this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. In addition, a Small

Craft Advisory has been issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in

effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

_____

